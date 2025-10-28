Previous
Jiggling by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
We went into the library this morning for Rhymetime singing and movement. Initially L was shy, but towards the end was joining in with the actions.

They've all gone home now, the house is quiet, tidier and the cat has reappeared!

PoJT - all bedding and towels laundered and out on the line in breezy sunshine.
28th October 2025

JackieR

Kathy ace
How cute to see. Glad the visit was good. Now you can take a nap.
October 28th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful way to spend the morning… fun!
October 28th, 2025  
