Previous
Photo 3461
Jiggling
We went into the library this morning for Rhymetime singing and movement. Initially L was shy, but towards the end was joining in with the actions.
They've all gone home now, the house is quiet, tidier and the cat has reappeared!
PoJT - all bedding and towels laundered and out on the line in breezy sunshine.
28th October 2025
28th Oct 25
Kathy
ace
How cute to see. Glad the visit was good. Now you can take a nap.
October 28th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful way to spend the morning… fun!
October 28th, 2025
