Previous
Lunch by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3463

Lunch

Think my phojo has gone.

We had cauliflower cheese soup for lunch with shop bought sourdough.
30th October 2025 30th Oct 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
948% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
FAV. Perfect in every way from the ingredients to the composition. I think you’re wrong about your pho-jo
October 30th, 2025  
Wendy ace
Not to worry, it will come back.
Sometimes a bit of a break is all you need.
October 30th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
Well, you've obviously thought about this shot - so it's not entirely absent.
My suggestion is to invert the ratio between bread and tunnocks - and you'd soon have your phojo back - or the raging heebiejeebies - one or the other!!
October 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact