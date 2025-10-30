Sign up
Photo 3463
Lunch
Think my phojo has gone.
We had cauliflower cheese soup for lunch with shop bought sourdough.
30th October 2025
30th Oct 25
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
katy
ace
FAV. Perfect in every way from the ingredients to the composition. I think you’re wrong about your pho-jo
October 30th, 2025
Wendy
ace
Not to worry, it will come back.
Sometimes a bit of a break is all you need.
October 30th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
Well, you've obviously thought about this shot - so it's not entirely absent.
My suggestion is to invert the ratio between bread and tunnocks - and you'd soon have your phojo back - or the raging heebiejeebies - one or the other!!
October 30th, 2025
Sometimes a bit of a break is all you need.
My suggestion is to invert the ratio between bread and tunnocks - and you'd soon have your phojo back - or the raging heebiejeebies - one or the other!!