Previous
Time for Reflection by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3465

Time for Reflection

One of the D-Day Standing with Giants on the parade ground surrounded by many others.

My tags were France and Reflection.

PoJT - Thank you gift of dark chocolate Tunnock's tea cakes and caramels arrived from Scotland this morning!
1st November 2025 1st Nov 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
949% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Anne ace
I would have loved to visit this, but that isn’t happening. Such an emotive sight. Love your capture of it
November 1st, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Great capture
November 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact