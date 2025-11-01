Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 3465
Time for Reflection
One of the D-Day Standing with Giants on the parade ground surrounded by many others.
My tags were France and Reflection.
PoJT - Thank you gift of dark chocolate Tunnock's tea cakes and caramels arrived from Scotland this morning!
1st November 2025
1st Nov 25
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Tags
tc-3
Anne
ace
I would have loved to visit this, but that isn’t happening. Such an emotive sight. Love your capture of it
November 1st, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Great capture
November 1st, 2025
