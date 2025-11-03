Sign up
Photo 3467
Reflecting Refraction
I did have plans for something a ittle bit more clever for the OWO thingy, but it took so much effort to set up the camera and tripod that I ran out of energy, as I'm a tad under the weather.
PoJT - an indoor crochet day and I'm finally caught up with the project!!!
3rd November 2025
3rd Nov 25
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
reflection
refraction
owo-8
Annie-Sue
ace
looks suitably dramatic
November 3rd, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
It's fabulous, I love it
November 3rd, 2025
