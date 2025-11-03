Previous
Reflecting Refraction by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3467

Reflecting Refraction

I did have plans for something a ittle bit more clever for the OWO thingy, but it took so much effort to set up the camera and tripod that I ran out of energy, as I'm a tad under the weather.

PoJT - an indoor crochet day and I'm finally caught up with the project!!!
3rd November 2025 3rd Nov 25

JackieR

Annie-Sue ace
looks suitably dramatic
November 3rd, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
It's fabulous, I love it
November 3rd, 2025  
