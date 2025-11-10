Previous
Pasta by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3474

Pasta

Cheat's carbonarra for supper tonight. Didn't manage to capture the steam
10th November 2025 10th Nov 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
951% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Anne ace
Great food shot. Hope it tasted good!
November 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact