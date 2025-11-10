Sign up
Photo 3474
Pasta
Cheat's carbonarra for supper tonight. Didn't manage to capture the steam
10th November 2025
10th Nov 25
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
Anne
ace
Great food shot. Hope it tasted good!
November 10th, 2025
