First Gifts Given
First Gifts Given

I've given the paid staff I work with a jar of vegan mincemeat each as an early Christmas gift. It'll be too late to gift them on Christmas Eve!!
12th November 2025 12th Nov 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Annie-Sue ace
you are on the ball!
November 12th, 2025  
Joanne Diochon ace
You are on the ball. I am still in the, "Christmas?! But we just had Halloween" mode.
November 12th, 2025  
