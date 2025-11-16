Previous
A Tree by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3480

A Tree

A panic shot for the 52week prompt.

PoJT - instant colour purchased for the garden, going back for a tree in the week
16th November 2025 16th Nov 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
william wooderson ace
This looks very peaceful by contrast to your panic! :-)
November 16th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
what a beauty
November 16th, 2025  
