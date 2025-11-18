Sign up
Previous
Photo 3482
Window in the Font
The reflection of the stained glass in the burnished copper font is just a beautiful minimalist abstract
PoJT - brunch with our 365 friend Hazel then the final lunchtime cathedral concert of the year.
18th November 2025
18th Nov 25
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
5924
photos
212
followers
89
following
953% complete
View this month »
katy
ace
FAV! It is a stunning, colorful abstract!
Good to hear you are having such a wonderful time with her
November 18th, 2025
Good to hear you are having such a wonderful time with her