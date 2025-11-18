Previous
Window in the Font by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3482

Window in the Font

The reflection of the stained glass in the burnished copper font is just a beautiful minimalist abstract

PoJT - brunch with our 365 friend Hazel then the final lunchtime cathedral concert of the year.
18th November 2025 18th Nov 25

JackieR

katy ace
FAV! It is a stunning, colorful abstract!

Good to hear you are having such a wonderful time with her
November 18th, 2025  
