Previous
Photo 3483
It's Snowing
We very rarely have snow here, and this isn't going to settle. I hope it's not too cold for my newly planted crabapple tree and pansies and that huge Pride of Madeira I've been nurturing with wholesale neglect!
19th November 2025
19th Nov 25
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
19th November 2025 10:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
katy
ace
Oh my goodness! Jealous! Terrific shot of it as it falls and I’m glad it won’t stay so it doesn’t ruin your garden
November 19th, 2025
Babs
ace
Oh no, so early for snow.
November 19th, 2025
