Previous
It's Snowing by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3483

It's Snowing

We very rarely have snow here, and this isn't going to settle. I hope it's not too cold for my newly planted crabapple tree and pansies and that huge Pride of Madeira I've been nurturing with wholesale neglect!
19th November 2025 19th Nov 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
954% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
Oh my goodness! Jealous! Terrific shot of it as it falls and I’m glad it won’t stay so it doesn’t ruin your garden
November 19th, 2025  
Babs ace
Oh no, so early for snow.
November 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact