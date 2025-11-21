Sign up
Photo 3485
Mulled Wine Stirrer
He was happy to pose for photos and selfies, very few people put coins in his cap for tips
PoJT - found a gem of a cafe whilst looking for some Hendog street-art ( which we never found!)
21st November 2025
21st Nov 25
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
Shutterbug
ace
We are almost cash less. I find it difficult to tip the buskers anymore. I love the way you captured the light and the “stirrer” is in silhouette.
November 21st, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Where were you?
November 21st, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
I love the way the light is on the pipe organ/caliope.
I'm with Shutterbug - couldn't buy raffle tickets for a Christmas hamper today.
November 21st, 2025
Beverley
ace
It’s a really fabulous capture…
November 21st, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh wow that's a lot of wine!
November 21st, 2025
365 Project
I'm with Shutterbug - couldn't buy raffle tickets for a Christmas hamper today.