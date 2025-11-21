Previous
Mulled Wine Stirrer by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Mulled Wine Stirrer

He was happy to pose for photos and selfies, very few people put coins in his cap for tips

PoJT - found a gem of a cafe whilst looking for some Hendog street-art ( which we never found!)
21st November 2025 21st Nov 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
Shutterbug
We are almost cash less. I find it difficult to tip the buskers anymore. I love the way you captured the light and the “stirrer” is in silhouette.
November 21st, 2025  
Susan Wakely
Where were you?
November 21st, 2025  
Annie-Sue
I love the way the light is on the pipe organ/caliope.
I'm with Shutterbug - couldn't buy raffle tickets for a Christmas hamper today.
November 21st, 2025  
Beverley
It’s a really fabulous capture…
November 21st, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨
oh wow that's a lot of wine!
November 21st, 2025  
