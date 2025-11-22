Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3486
Playing with Refraction
What to do on a cold and rainy day? Binge watch old (first shown in 2012!!) c**p on TV, crochet, make sourdough and have a play with 'big camera' for 10 minutes.
PoJT - message from Sue to tell me we've been extravagant with our accommodation next week. Well we think we're worth it.
22nd November 2025
22nd Nov 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
5930
photos
212
followers
89
following
955% complete
View this month »
3479
3480
3481
3482
3483
3484
3485
3486
Latest from all albums
3481
3482
3483
3484
270
3485
2053
3486
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
22nd November 2025 6:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dixie Goode
ace
I love this. Very fun.
November 22nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close