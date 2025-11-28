Previous
Farewell to The Netherlands by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3492

Farewell to The Netherlands

An iconic scene, seen from a fast moving Eurostar train
28th November 2025 28th Nov 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
956% complete

Beverley ace
A very beautiful capture… wonderful photos of your trip 😃
November 28th, 2025  
Anne ace
Such and iconic view. Sounds like you have had a blast
November 28th, 2025  
katy ace
Well, done, considering you were traveling on the train! Terrific shot, and memory for you
November 28th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
So lovely to see as we were leaving.
November 28th, 2025  
narayani ace
How very, very Dutch
November 28th, 2025  
