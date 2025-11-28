Sign up
Previous
Photo 3492
Farewell to The Netherlands
An iconic scene, seen from a fast moving Eurostar train
28th November 2025
28th Nov 25
5
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
5941
photos
212
followers
89
following
956% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
28th November 2025 11:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beverley
ace
A very beautiful capture… wonderful photos of your trip 😃
November 28th, 2025
Anne
ace
Such and iconic view. Sounds like you have had a blast
November 28th, 2025
katy
ace
Well, done, considering you were traveling on the train! Terrific shot, and memory for you
November 28th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
So lovely to see as we were leaving.
November 28th, 2025
narayani
ace
How very, very Dutch
November 28th, 2025
