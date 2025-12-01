Sign up
Previous
Photo 3495
A Shadow on St Paul's Cathedral
Had hoped to show off the Trafalgar Square Christmas tree, but it's wonky, skinny and unbedecked with lights. This view from the bridge though was a fabulous scene.
PoJT - caught the end of a service at St Martin in the Field, the voices of the young Choral Singers were oh so beautiful never heard The Lord's Prayer sound so wonderful
1st December 2025
1st Dec 25
2
2
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
365
365
DMC-TZ80
1st December 2025 5:45pm
phone photo
Shutterbug
ace
Nice spotting. I thought it was a building at first.
December 1st, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
very good lighting done for you!
December 1st, 2025
