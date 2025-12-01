Previous
A Shadow on St Paul's Cathedral by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3495

A Shadow on St Paul's Cathedral

Had hoped to show off the Trafalgar Square Christmas tree, but it's wonky, skinny and unbedecked with lights. This view from the bridge though was a fabulous scene.

PoJT - caught the end of a service at St Martin in the Field, the voices of the young Choral Singers were oh so beautiful never heard The Lord's Prayer sound so wonderful
1st December 2025 1st Dec 25

Shutterbug ace
Nice spotting. I thought it was a building at first.
December 1st, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
very good lighting done for you!
December 1st, 2025  
