Previous
Photo 3496
It's That Time Of Year Again
The Royal Marines' Band of Portsmouth Christmas concert was, as ever, brilliant. The Corps of Drums were, as always, exceptional and for me the best bit.
PoJT - being told by the director of the film we're making at college that I was 'just enough'! We filmed practically the whole film this morning.
fiveplustwo
!
2nd December 2025
2nd Dec 25
2
2
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
2nd December 2025 7:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture. Nice way to start the season.
December 3rd, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
December 3rd, 2025
