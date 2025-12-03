Previous
Taking His Morning Constitutional by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3497

Taking His Morning Constitutional

A quick snap as I passed by the footpath leading to the park.
3rd December 2025 3rd Dec 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
958% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Liz Gooster ace
Very nice composition
December 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact