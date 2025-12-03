Sign up
Photo 3497
Photo 3497
Taking His Morning Constitutional
A quick snap as I passed by the footpath leading to the park.
3rd December 2025
3rd Dec 25
1
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
5948
photos
213
followers
91
following
958% complete
3490
3491
3492
3493
3494
3495
3496
3497
3491
3492
3493
3494
3495
2059
3496
3497
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
3rd December 2025 8:33am
Privacy
Public
Liz Gooster
ace
Very nice composition
December 3rd, 2025
