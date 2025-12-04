Previous
Dancing Shoe by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Went to photograph a tango class today, my aim was to capture moving feet. I ended up taking part and apologised to every partner I was passed on to. A good, fun afternoon, bit of a workout for hips and shoulders and brain.
BillyBoy
December 4th, 2025  
