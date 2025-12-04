Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3498
Dancing Shoe
Went to photograph a tango class today, my aim was to capture moving feet. I ended up taking part and apologised to every partner I was passed on to. A good, fun afternoon, bit of a workout for hips and shoulders and brain.
4th December 2025
4th Dec 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
5949
photos
213
followers
91
following
958% complete
View this month »
3491
3492
3493
3494
3495
3496
3497
3498
Latest from all albums
3492
3493
3494
3495
2059
3496
3497
3498
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
4th December 2025 2:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
light
,
shoe
BillyBoy
Cool.
December 4th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close