Previous
Photo 3499
Sally's Coffee Morning
I think this is the fifth fundraiser I've been chief tea/coffee maker and washer-upperer for my friend.
In the myeloma box she raised over £165 and the sealed Wessex Cancer Support tin probably holds a similar amount.
I'm now on a caffeine and carbohydrate high and in need of something savoury
5th December 2025
5th Dec 25
3
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
5950
photos
213
followers
91
following
958% complete
8
3
365
motorola edge 50 pro
5th December 2025 10:44am
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Nice one!
December 5th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Have something delicious… you deserve it. Beautiful photo…
orange is always a great colour for getting noticed & remembered.
December 5th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
What a noble cause. Nice pic too
December 5th, 2025
orange is always a great colour for getting noticed & remembered.