Sally's Coffee Morning by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3499

Sally's Coffee Morning

I think this is the fifth fundraiser I've been chief tea/coffee maker and washer-upperer for my friend.

In the myeloma box she raised over £165 and the sealed Wessex Cancer Support tin probably holds a similar amount.

I'm now on a caffeine and carbohydrate high and in need of something savoury
5th December 2025 5th Dec 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas )
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Nice one!
December 5th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Have something delicious… you deserve it. Beautiful photo…
orange is always a great colour for getting noticed & remembered.
December 5th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
What a noble cause. Nice pic too
December 5th, 2025  
