Previous
Photo 3503
And it's a Wrap!
Finished our filming today. This is Chris the script writer, producer and director with Billy our cameraman, editor and sfx (he was my 99th stranger) filming the final scene, breaking of a cup, which is integral to the film play.
9th December 2025
9th Dec 25
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
9th December 2025 12:13pm
