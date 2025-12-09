Previous
And it's a Wrap!

Finished our filming today. This is Chris the script writer, producer and director with Billy our cameraman, editor and sfx (he was my 99th stranger) filming the final scene, breaking of a cup, which is integral to the film play.
9th December 2025 9th Dec 25

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo Details

