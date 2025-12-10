Previous
Sun Setting Over The Isle of Wight by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3504

Sun Setting Over The Isle of Wight

Sunshine today after days and days of rain.

PoJT - Left the shop early to get out to the beach for a short walk and to enjoy the sound of the waves crashing on the shore.

10th December 2025 10th Dec 25

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
