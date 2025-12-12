Previous
Slightly Festive Bell by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3506

Slightly Festive Bell

Dated 1842.

PoJT - viewed an exhibition of Jane Bown's work, beautifully simple, uncomplicated relaxed portraits.
12th December 2025 12th Dec 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
960% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Nice doorbell.
December 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact