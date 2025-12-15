Sign up
Photo 3509
Christmas Crackers
A nice British tradition. Corny, awful jokes, silly hat and in these there was no wasteful plastic/metal/wooden tatt.
Over in TheDarkroom we're capturing festive colours, I could have used this but I did
this
instead!
PoJT - relatively painfree day after cricking my neck last week. Glad my face is no longer numb, means "they've" stopped nagging me to go to A&E!
15th December 2025
15th Dec 25
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
Anne
ace
Gotta love a cracker at Christmas!
December 15th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
They are always a great addition to a Christmas table.
December 15th, 2025
Beverley
ace
So fun!
December 15th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very nice.
December 15th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
December 15th, 2025
