Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3510
Dropped its Needles!!
While hanging about in the art classroom as more filming was being done, I rearranged an art project. I'll never see them completed!
16th December 2025
16th Dec 25
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
5967
photos
212
followers
90
following
961% complete
View this month »
3503
3504
3505
3506
3507
3508
3509
3510
Latest from all albums
2063
3506
2064
3507
3508
2065
3509
3510
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
16th December 2025 11:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Looks intriguing!
December 16th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
I was worried that they might break when I touched them.
December 16th, 2025
JackieR
ace
@wakelys
that didn't even cross my mind!!!
@casablanca
it's art!!!
December 16th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
@casablanca it's art!!!