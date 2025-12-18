Sign up
Previous
Photo 3512
Red Squirrel Memory on my Tree
I was gifted this gorgeous squirrel in the summer and it'll always make me remember getting lost right outside the gifter's house and of course unknowingly meeting her on Brownsea Island
18th December 2025
18th Dec 25
2
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
5971
photos
212
followers
90
following
962% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
17th December 2025 5:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
narayani
ace
Nice memory
December 18th, 2025
katy
ace
Cute little ornament with a sweet memory attached. Fantastic photo of it also with all the close-up detail
December 18th, 2025
