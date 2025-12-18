Previous
Red Squirrel Memory on my Tree by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3512

Red Squirrel Memory on my Tree

I was gifted this gorgeous squirrel in the summer and it'll always make me remember getting lost right outside the gifter's house and of course unknowingly meeting her on Brownsea Island
18th December 2025 18th Dec 25

JackieR

narayani ace
Nice memory
December 18th, 2025  
katy ace
Cute little ornament with a sweet memory attached. Fantastic photo of it also with all the close-up detail
December 18th, 2025  
