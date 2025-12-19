Previous
Ten to Two is Smiley Time by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Have you noticed jewellers display clocks at 10 to 2? It's because it resembles a smile!

There's holly, ivy and conifer shading the lights on the mantlepiece.

PoJT - shopping done, 3 meals prepared, turkey out of the freezer, cake iced, I'm ready for the family!!
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
December 19th, 2025  
