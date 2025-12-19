Sign up
Photo 3513
Ten to Two is Smiley Time
Have you noticed jewellers display clocks at 10 to 2? It's because it resembles a smile!
There's holly, ivy and conifer shading the lights on the mantlepiece.
PoJT - shopping done, 3 meals prepared, turkey out of the freezer, cake iced, I'm ready for the family!!
19th December 2025
19th Dec 25
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
Tags
shame i cropped the clock and cba to reshoot!
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
December 19th, 2025
