Waving at Father Christmas'sTrain by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Waving at Father Christmas'sTrain

The Boys were so excited to see the light railway go past, and they waved to the passengers who were on their way to see Father Christmas

PoJT - Our Boxing Day today so fun lobbing stones into the waves on a sunny day. They've gone now, house seems so huge and oh so quiet!
22nd December 2025 22nd Dec 25

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
bkb in the city ace
Great capture
December 22nd, 2025  
Beverley ace
Sooo fabulous…
December 22nd, 2025  
Monica
Amazing view for the children
December 22nd, 2025  
