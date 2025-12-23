Previous
Uppark House by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Uppark House

Sue and I have a tradition to visit at least one National Trust House for their festive decorations. Uppark has been closed for 15 months, and opened in time for a lovely display of Christmas in the 1800s for those upstairs and downstairs.
23rd December 2025

