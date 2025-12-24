Previous
I Don't Own a Christmas Jumper by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
so I went into "work" in my pinny. I borrowed the glasses and antlers and worked non-stop from 9 to 1 helping to smash last year's Christmas Eve takings

PoJT - little girl to her mum as they got off the bus this morning "Can I have my babycino now?"
Zilli~ ace
Fantastic! Love the eyelashes!
December 24th, 2025  
