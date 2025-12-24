Sign up
Previous
Photo 3518
I Don't Own a Christmas Jumper
so I went into "work" in my pinny. I borrowed the glasses and antlers and worked non-stop from 9 to 1 helping to smash last year's Christmas Eve takings
PoJT - little girl to her mum as they got off the bus this morning "Can I have my babycino now?"
24th December 2025
24th Dec 25
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
Zilli~
ace
Fantastic! Love the eyelashes!
December 24th, 2025
