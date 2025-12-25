Previous
Designated Driver's Drink by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3519

Designated Driver's Drink

Elderflower fizz with raspberries, (followed by soda water and mugs of tea).
25th December 2025

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely - Merry Christmas
December 25th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Nice one!
December 25th, 2025  
