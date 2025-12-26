Previous
Remembering Nan and Grandad Pollock by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3520

Remembering Nan and Grandad Pollock

This bench on the beach has a plaque on it to commemorate a couple. I found it poignant to see a wreath underneath their bench, sad but I hope laid with happy memories.
26th December 2025 26th Dec 25

JackieR

Louise & Ken
How touching to see them remembered in that manner!
December 26th, 2025  
