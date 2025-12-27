Previous
Ornamental Cabbage by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3521

Ornamental Cabbage

Dug out a tripod-trippy-uppy-thing and reflector and tried to make a cabbage look good

PoJT - popped in to see BnM hugged all three granddaughters and their mums and of course B!
27th December 2025 27th Dec 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
964% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
It’s a pretty cabbage…
December 27th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful low key capture!
December 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact