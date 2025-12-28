Sign up
Photo 3522
Interloper
There's a black swan in Emsworth, not an unusual sighting. I do wonder where they fly in from, and away to.
28th December 2025
28th Dec 25
2
0
JackieR
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
Anne
ace
Lovely catch of this black swan. We have them round here occasionally too.
December 28th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
The black swan of the family.
December 28th, 2025
