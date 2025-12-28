Previous
Interloper by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3522

Interloper

There's a black swan in Emsworth, not an unusual sighting. I do wonder where they fly in from, and away to.
28th December 2025 28th Dec 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
964% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Anne ace
Lovely catch of this black swan. We have them round here occasionally too.
December 28th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
The black swan of the family.
December 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact