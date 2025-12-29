Sign up
Previous
Photo 3523
Weedy Wire Fence
One for the current artist challenge
29th December 2025
29th Dec 25
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
5990
photos
213
followers
93
following
965% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
29th December 2025 2:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ac-vila
