Previous
One Of a Pair by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3525

One Of a Pair

We have two robins, dunnocks, blue tits, a magpie and very excitingly a black cap visiting the garden munching on the seeds and the crab-apples remaining on the tree. Still no blackbirds which is sad.

31st December 2025 31st Dec 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
965% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Cute little friend.
December 31st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact