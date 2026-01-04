Sign up
Photo 3529
Murmuration Launch Pad
At dusk the starlings congregate on the yardarms of HMS Warrior, launch into a beautiful murmuration and return to roost. When the sun sets they all leave and go to more sheltered warm roosts.
4th January 2026
JackieR
KoalaGardens🐨
ooof glad I'm not walking on the decks with bare feet next morning scrubbing them clean!
January 4th, 2026
Beverley
So beautiful to see… well captured. Lovely to read too.
January 4th, 2026
