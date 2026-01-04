Previous
Murmuration Launch Pad by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Murmuration Launch Pad

At dusk the starlings congregate on the yardarms of HMS Warrior, launch into a beautiful murmuration and return to roost. When the sun sets they all leave and go to more sheltered warm roosts.
4th January 2026 4th Jan 26

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
ooof glad I'm not walking on the decks with bare feet next morning scrubbing them clean!
January 4th, 2026  
Beverley ace
So beautiful to see… well captured. Lovely to read too.
January 4th, 2026  
