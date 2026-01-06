Previous
Tea Drop by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3531

Tea Drop

Inspired by Peter's recent droplet photography. Too cold to go out, but too warm for bubbles to freeze, so half an hour dropping tea into a bowl.

6th January 2026 6th Jan 26

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
967% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact