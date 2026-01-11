Dividing The Read From The Unread

I very, very rarely buy a new, pristine, unread book. I book swap, use charity book shops or I borrow library books, both paper and electronic.



However, when I popped in to buy a guide to Western Australia, the Waterstone's assistant enthused so much about this book I bought it. Unbroken spine, no turned down corners and flat pages where no-one has read it yet.



The book? 'Question 7' by Richard Flanagan. A fascinating read so far, flip flopping between his memories of growing up in Tasmania, is father's experiences as a Japanese PoW, and the history of the atom bomb. Now I'm very undecided - do I take this or another memoir 'Knife' by Salman Rushdie to book club as my non-fiction suggestion to read??