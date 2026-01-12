Previous
Rehearsing by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Rehearsing

More filming today, this time in the tunnels of the Victorian built Fort Nelson.

Today I was on catering responsibilities and capturing behind the scenes photos. This is the lead actors quietly rehearsing - thinking they were on their own!

Love how it looks like they're playing jacks
Corinne C ace
The silhouettes tell a lot of the story
January 12th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
January 12th, 2026  
Joanne Diochon ace
Nice surreptitious capture.
January 12th, 2026  
