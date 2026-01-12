Sign up
Previous
Photo 3537
Rehearsing
More filming today, this time in the tunnels of the Victorian built Fort Nelson.
Today I was on catering responsibilities and capturing behind the scenes photos. This is the lead actors quietly rehearsing - thinking they were on their own!
Love how it looks like they're playing jacks
12th January 2026
12th Jan 26
3
2
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
12th January 2026 11:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
The silhouettes tell a lot of the story
January 12th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
January 12th, 2026
Joanne Diochon
ace
Nice surreptitious capture.
January 12th, 2026
