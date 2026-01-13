Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3538
Found It!!!
I've hunted high and low for this little camera bag that I got from the Sony rep. at the Sony Photography Awards last year. Needless to say it was in the last place I thought to look.
Yes it's a CBA lazy shot, I exhausted myself doing my upload for TheDarkroom, which is also not brilliant!
13th January 2026
13th Jan 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
6013
photos
214
followers
93
following
969% complete
View this month »
3531
3532
3533
3534
3535
3536
3537
3538
Latest from all albums
2081
3533
3534
2082
3535
3536
3537
3538
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
13th January 2026 3:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Shutterbug
ace
Hubby says that is my button.
January 13th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close