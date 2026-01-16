Sign up
Previous
Photo 3541
Surprise Treats
We're staying in a well known, low cost, budget hotel. As well tea, coffee and milk, there's small packets of biscuits! First thing on arrival to our room, cuppa and Mini Party Rings!
My get pushed from Annie to depict "surprise". Tried to do a golden triangle composition - gave up!
PoJ - playing trains with O and watching Him feed A avocado!!
16th January 2026
16th Jan 26
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
6016
photos
214
followers
93
following
970% complete
3534
3535
3536
3537
3538
3539
3540
3541
2082
3535
3536
3537
3538
3539
3540
3541
Views
0
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
16th January 2026 7:16pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
getpushedjackier
,
get-pushed-702
JackieR
ace
@annied
Another - pleasant surprise today!
January 16th, 2026
