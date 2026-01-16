Previous
Surprise Treats by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3541

Surprise Treats

We're staying in a well known, low cost, budget hotel. As well tea, coffee and milk, there's small packets of biscuits! First thing on arrival to our room, cuppa and Mini Party Rings!

My get pushed from Annie to depict "surprise". Tried to do a golden triangle composition - gave up!

PoJ - playing trains with O and watching Him feed A avocado!!
16th January 2026 16th Jan 26

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
970% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
@annied Another - pleasant surprise today!
January 16th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact