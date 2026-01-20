Previous
Glimpse in a Mirror by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3545

Glimpse in a Mirror

20th January 2026 20th Jan 26

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
971% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
A very pretty mirror and shelf.
January 20th, 2026  
katy ace
Instant FAV. I love the textures, shapes, and composition. A fabulous simplicity to it.
January 20th, 2026  
Jerzy ace
Love it
January 20th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact