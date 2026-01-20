Sign up
Previous
Photo 3545
Glimpse in a Mirror
20th January 2026
20th Jan 26
3
2
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
6020
photos
214
followers
92
following
971% complete
View this month »
3538
3539
3540
3541
3542
3543
3544
3545
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
20th January 2026 12:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dorothy
ace
A very pretty mirror and shelf.
January 20th, 2026
katy
ace
Instant FAV. I love the textures, shapes, and composition. A fabulous simplicity to it.
January 20th, 2026
Jerzy
ace
Love it
January 20th, 2026
