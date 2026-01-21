Sign up
Previous
Photo 3546
Ingredients
Two soups being made. Carrot and coriander and cauliflower and cumin. Sometimes I'm posh and pour both into a bowl, so it's half orange and half cream, most times I CBA though.
21st January 2026
21st Jan 26
3
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
Annie-Sue
ace
that's a nice visual idea - when i next open two cans of soup, I shall do the same!
Lovely dark lay.
January 21st, 2026
Dorothy
ace
They sound delicious! I’m making veggie soup for tomorrow.
January 21st, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
Perfect weather for soup. Great layout.
January 21st, 2026
