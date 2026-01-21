Previous
Ingredients by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3546

Ingredients

Two soups being made. Carrot and coriander and cauliflower and cumin. Sometimes I'm posh and pour both into a bowl, so it's half orange and half cream, most times I CBA though.
21st January 2026 21st Jan 26

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
971% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie-Sue ace
that's a nice visual idea - when i next open two cans of soup, I shall do the same!

Lovely dark lay.
January 21st, 2026  
Dorothy ace
They sound delicious! I’m making veggie soup for tomorrow.
January 21st, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
Perfect weather for soup. Great layout.
January 21st, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact