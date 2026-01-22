A Bygone Accessory

When did I last write a letter? Not a note in a card, but a proper letter? No idea, can't remember.
This writing case was gifted to me by my parents when I left home, the Parker fountain pen an 18th birthday gift a couple of years later.
Still safe in this little leather wallet are two good luck cards from family and my best friends at school. My Post Office Savings book, with a £1 Premium Bond stuck in it is there too. There's also my static line parachute jump certificate from 1980s and on the zip my Osmonds' Fan Club keyring from the '70s.
My pen still works… funny thing is the ink is in storage 🤣
I still use it mainly for postcards…
I was is crazy about the osmonds & David Cassidy… oh I’m smiling
A lovely memory spins back….