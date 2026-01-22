Previous
A Bygone Accessory by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3547

A Bygone Accessory

When did I last write a letter? Not a note in a card, but a proper letter? No idea, can't remember.

This writing case was gifted to me by my parents when I left home, the Parker fountain pen an 18th birthday gift a couple of years later.

Still safe in this little leather wallet are two good luck cards from family and my best friends at school. My Post Office Savings book, with a £1 Premium Bond stuck in it is there too. There's also my static line parachute jump certificate from 1980s and on the zip my Osmonds' Fan Club keyring from the '70s.
22nd January 2026 22nd Jan 26

katy ace
It looks in excellent shape for being so old. I’m wondering if the pen still works after all these years?!
January 22nd, 2026  
April ace
After finding a treasure trove of written correspondence cleaning our my parents' house and office I started sending my sister and son postcards the past few years. I print a few of my images as postcards, jot some thoughts, and send it off. E-cards and email are faster and simpler, but there's something special about hard copy personal correspondence.
January 22nd, 2026  
Beverley ace
Amazing to see… I have a navy one from my grandma… late 70’s
My pen still works… funny thing is the ink is in storage 🤣
I still use it mainly for postcards…
I was is crazy about the osmonds & David Cassidy… oh I’m smiling
A lovely memory spins back….
January 22nd, 2026  
