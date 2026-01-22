A Bygone Accessory

When did I last write a letter? Not a note in a card, but a proper letter? No idea, can't remember.



This writing case was gifted to me by my parents when I left home, the Parker fountain pen an 18th birthday gift a couple of years later.



Still safe in this little leather wallet are two good luck cards from family and my best friends at school. My Post Office Savings book, with a £1 Premium Bond stuck in it is there too. There's also my static line parachute jump certificate from 1980s and on the zip my Osmonds' Fan Club keyring from the '70s.