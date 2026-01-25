Previous
View From Pangbourne Toll Bridge by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3550

View From Pangbourne Toll Bridge

The River Thames was high and running fast, but this little area was calm and serene.

PoJ -treated to a lovely breakfast of 'Turkish Eggs' (garlicky yoghurt, poached eggs on top sprinkled and with a lovely spice).
25th January 2026 25th Jan 26

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
972% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A beautiful capture. A postcard image!
January 25th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact