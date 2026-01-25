Sign up
Previous
Photo 3550
View From Pangbourne Toll Bridge
The River Thames was high and running fast, but this little area was calm and serene.
PoJ -treated to a lovely breakfast of 'Turkish Eggs' (garlicky yoghurt, poached eggs on top sprinkled and with a lovely spice).
25th January 2026
25th Jan 26
1
1
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
6028
photos
213
followers
92
following
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
25th January 2026 11:04am
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful capture. A postcard image!
January 25th, 2026
