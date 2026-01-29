Previous
Then do the Hang in a Tree Pose?? by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3554

Then do the Hang in a Tree Pose??

A laugh out loud sign on the street.

PoJ - Due to an error in the till, I was not charged for our 4 main meals. I was honest and advised the staff.
29th January 2026 29th Jan 26

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
973% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
Fun sign, and kudos to you for your honesty
January 29th, 2026  
April ace
Brought a smile and a chuckle!
January 29th, 2026  
Joanne Diochon ace
Good catch on the sign.
January 29th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact