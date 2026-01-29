Sign up
Previous
Photo 3554
Then do the Hang in a Tree Pose??
A laugh out loud sign on the street.
PoJ - Due to an error in the till, I was not charged for our 4 main meals. I was honest and advised the staff.
29th January 2026
29th Jan 26
3
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
6034
photos
214
followers
92
following
973% complete
View this month »
3547
3548
3549
3550
3551
3552
3553
3554
Latest from all albums
3549
3550
3551
2086
3552
3553
2087
3554
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
29th January 2026 12:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
katy
ace
Fun sign, and kudos to you for your honesty
January 29th, 2026
April
ace
Brought a smile and a chuckle!
January 29th, 2026
Joanne Diochon
ace
Good catch on the sign.
January 29th, 2026
