Welcome Home Scowl for the Staff by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Welcome Home Scowl for the Staff

She's always torn between ignoring us and smothering us by kneading and making dough on our laps.
JackieR

narayani ace
Great expression 😂 Works so well in b&w
February 3rd, 2026  
Anne ace
What a lovely portrait. Here white front really stands out in b&w. Hope you are soon forgiven!
February 3rd, 2026  
Monica
Fabulous portrait
February 3rd, 2026  
