Previous
Through the Round Window by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3561

Through the Round Window

Inside a beautiful reed structure, looking over the reed beds. A very serene spot. Arundel Castle is on the horizon.

PoJ - Kingfisher!!!!
5th February 2026 5th Feb 26

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of srparation (So said...
975% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Anne ace
The natural framing makes this a special shot. Great contrasts, works so well in b&w
February 5th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact