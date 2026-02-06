Previous
Glass House by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3562

Glass House

Another architectural capture for Annie's challenge to me, to do a word of the day prompt.
6th February 2026 6th Feb 26

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of srparation (So said...
975% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Nice reflections.
February 6th, 2026  
Babs ace
What an impressive building
February 6th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact