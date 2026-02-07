Sign up
Photo 3563
Reflection in the Font
Done this loads of times, but first time in monochrome I think
PoJ - Want to watch Hamza talk about his 'Life Behind the Lens'. Very interesting life this young man's had and his advice to youngsters in the audience was priceless.
7th February 2026
7th Feb 26
4
3
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of srparation (So said...
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
7th February 2026 12:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
salisbury cathedral
,
for2026
Suzanne
ace
Magic!
February 7th, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful and no photobombers getting in the way.
February 7th, 2026
BillyBoy
Very nice.
February 7th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Outstanding symmetry, repetition, reflections in this fabulous capture
February 7th, 2026
