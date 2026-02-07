Previous
Reflection in the Font by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3563

Reflection in the Font

Done this loads of times, but first time in monochrome I think

PoJ - Want to watch Hamza talk about his 'Life Behind the Lens'. Very interesting life this young man's had and his advice to youngsters in the audience was priceless.
7th February 2026 7th Feb 26

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of srparation (So said...
976% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Magic!
February 7th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful and no photobombers getting in the way.
February 7th, 2026  
BillyBoy
Very nice.
February 7th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Outstanding symmetry, repetition, reflections in this fabulous capture
February 7th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact