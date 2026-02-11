Sign up
Photo 3567
Sunny Daffodils
2 hours later back to Biblical rain and the need for an ark.
11th February 2026
11th Feb 26
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of srparation (So said...
for2026
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely features on this church that are enhanced by being B&W
February 11th, 2026
katy
ace
I really like the black and white for this one. It’s a beautiful scene before the deluge starts again! FAV
February 11th, 2026
