Previous
Photo 3575
Flash of Red (Mark ll)
I watched 5 of these black cockatoos bickering and flying from tree to tree in the garden. Those red tail feathers are huge and so bright!
PoJ - got our Telstra SIMs for $13 each. He says even I won't be able to use all the data in the time we're 'ere!
19th February 2026
19th Feb 26
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of srparation
Views
20
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
19th February 2026 3:39am
Tags
perth
,
for2026
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely markings and red in the tail feathers.
February 19th, 2026
katy
ace
Imagine seeing something like this in the wild! What a perfect shot of it Jackie
February 19th, 2026
Babs
ace
How wonderful to see 5 of them I think they are getting rarer to find. We don't see the red tailed ones where we live we only have the yellow tailed black cockatoos over this side of the country
February 19th, 2026
Merrelyn
ace
Lovely shot Jackie. They are such beautiful birds and how wonderful to be able to watch them from your friend's garden.
February 19th, 2026
Corinne C
ace
Nice selective color
February 19th, 2026
